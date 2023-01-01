Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough$5.95
3 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough$6.95
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.95
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry
More about The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookies$1.00
More about Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

