Chocolate chip cookies in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|2 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
|$5.95
|3 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
|$6.95
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
|$5.95
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry