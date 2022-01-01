Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve cobbler

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
4-Pack - Pastry Fiend: Blueberry Peach Cobbler - 7.3% abv - Fruited Pastry Sour$20.00
Pastry Fiend: Blueberry Peach Cobbler is perfect for the Fall season! Loaded with tons of fresh blueberry and peach puree and conditioned on vanilla and cinnamon. Big cobbler crust on the nose and it taste just like a blueberry peach cobbler topped with freshly whipped cream! Perfectly balanced between tart and sweetness. *Contains Lactose*
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Khanisa’s Pudding Bar

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peach Cobbler
More about Khanisa’s Pudding Bar

