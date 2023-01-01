Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve coconut soup

Main pic

 

La Kang Thai Eatery - Downtown Allentown Market

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut soup$6.00
Coconut milk and Galangal broth, Mushroom, Tomatoes.
More about La Kang Thai Eatery - Downtown Allentown Market
Notch image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Coconut Soup$13.00
More about Notch

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Bread

Omelettes

Meatloaf

Beef Broccoli

Apple Salad

Mac And Cheese

Scallops

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1190 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1711 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston