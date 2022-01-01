Cookie dough in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cookie dough
More about The Udder Bar
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|3 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
|$6.95
|Large Edible Cookie Dough Sundae
|$7.05
Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with soft serve ice cream, chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.
|Small Edible Cookie Dough Sundae
|$6.20
Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.