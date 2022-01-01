Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Scoops Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough$6.95
Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches- 6 pack$6.50
Large Oreo Cookies stuffed with Vanilla Soft Serve
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.55
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry
More about The Udder Bar
Big Cookie image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Cookie$2.50
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Item pic

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Assorted Cookies$9.00
One Cookie$1.25
More about The Shelby
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Tray/pp$1.00
More about Mo’s Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Pork Belly

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Blueberry Pancakes

Pepper Steaks

Cannolis

American Subs

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston