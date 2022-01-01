Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn chowder in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Corn Chowder
Allentown restaurants that serve corn chowder
Greenhouse Enoteca
2114 W Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.8
(922 reviews)
ROASTED CORN CHOWDER
$8.00
VEGETARIAN:
Lemony veggie broth, orzo, organic veggies, white beans
More about Greenhouse Enoteca
Soul Soup
1825 Chew Street, Allentown
No reviews yet
8 OZ French Onion (GF)
$4.72
8 OZ Roasted Butternut Squash (GF)
$4.72
More about Soul Soup
