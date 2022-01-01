Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve crab cakes

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.99
Homemade crabcake broiled to perfection with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
More about Hops at the Paddock
FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake
Seared crab cakes, sauteed spinach, cilantro-lime rice and Cajun remoulade
Single|17 Double|24
More about The Sweet Spot
Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$12.99
Broiled Crab Cakes$16.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vivo Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$35.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.00
mango carrot slaw, old bay oil
More about Grille 3501
Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab cake Sliders 🦀$9.99
Two fried crabcakes, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, old-bay mayo on burger buns, Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Mo’s Eatery

