Cucumber salad in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Cucumber Salad
Allentown restaurants that serve cucumber salad
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
Avg 4.3
(1280 reviews)
Cucumber Tomato Salad
$1.85
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
No reviews yet
Cucumber Salad
$3.95
Rice Vinegar Cucumbers, Topped with Furikake
More about Chopfin
