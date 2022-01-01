Curry in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve curry
Soul Soup
1825 Chew Street, Allentown
|16 OZ Coconut Curry Corn Chowder (GF)
|$7.55
|8 OZ Coconut Curry Corn Chowder (GF)
|$4.48
Thai Avenue Restaurant - 4791 W. Tilghman St.
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Green Curry -L-
|$0.00
|Red Curry -L-
|$0.00
|Red Curry Duck
Half boneless crispy roast duck, topped with red curry , pineapple, green peas, cherry tomato, bell pepper & basil leaves.