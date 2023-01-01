Drunken noodles in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve drunken noodles
La Kang Thai Eatery - Downtown Allentown Market
27 North 7th Street, Allentown
|Drunken noodles
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil.
Thai Avenue Restaurant - 4791 W. Tilghman St.
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Drunken Noodle -L-
|$0.00
|Drunken Noodle
|$0.00
Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.
|Lobster Drunken Noodle
|$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & flat noodles with egg, onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, chili & basil leaves.