Drunken noodles in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve drunken noodles

La Kang Thai Eatery - Downtown Allentown Market

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

Drunken noodles$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil.
Thai Avenue Restaurant - 4791 W. Tilghman St.

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

Drunken Noodle -L-$0.00
Drunken Noodle$0.00
Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.
Lobster Drunken Noodle$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & flat noodles with egg, onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, chili & basil leaves.
