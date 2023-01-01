Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg benedict in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Egg Benedict
Allentown restaurants that serve egg benedict
Americus Hotel
555 Hamilton st, Allentown
No reviews yet
EGG BENEDICT
$14.00
More about Americus Hotel
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Eggs Benedict
$9.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
