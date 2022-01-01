Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Allentown restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Egg Salad Sand.
$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
No reviews yet
Egg Salad
$6.49
Our fresh-made egg salad with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with a dill pickle & choice of side.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Chicken Pizza
Pepper Steaks
Shrimp Salad
Coleslaw
Funnel Cake
Pasta Salad
Hash Browns
Shrimp Caesar Salad
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston