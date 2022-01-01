Flatbread pizza in Allentown
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Garlic Shrimp Flatbread Pizza
|$8.79
Created and baked on our 7" flatbread upon order and topped with our five- cheese-blend, Shrimp in a garlic marinara sauce, mushrooms & red onions.
|Pepperoni Supreme Flatbread Pizza
|$8.49
Created and baked on our 7" flatbread upon order and topped with our five- cheese-blend, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & pizza sauce
|Barbecue Chicken Flatbread Pizza
|$8.79
Created and baked on our 7" flatbread upon order and topped with our five- cheese-blend, Mesquite-seasoned chicken with red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and barbeque sauce