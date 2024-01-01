Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve flautas

Consumer pic

 

UNO TAQUERIA

1042 Mill Creek Road, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas (4)$12.99
More about UNO TAQUERIA
Consumer pic

 

La Cocina del Abuelo - Allentown

621 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Las Flautas De Rorro$16.00
More about La Cocina del Abuelo - Allentown

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Calamari

Po Boy

Hash Browns

Chicken Sandwiches

Meatloaf

Ravioli

Shrimp Salad

Flan

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston