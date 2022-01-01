Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve fried rice

Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Peas, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, and egg.
Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
House Fried Rice$12.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
More about Hunan Springs
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg Fried Rice Bowl$15.00
60-min egg, peas, carrots, broccolini, bell peppers, egg, bean sprouts, garlic
Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Egg, Roasted Chicken Thigh
Call with allergy concerns
More about Notch
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, peas, carrot, scallion & egg.
Basil Fried Rice
Onion, egg, bell peppers, chili, & basil leaves.
Thai Fried Rice -L-
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

