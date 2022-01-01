Fried rice in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve fried rice
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.95
Peas, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, and egg.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.95
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Veg Fried Rice Bowl
|$15.00
60-min egg, peas, carrots, broccolini, bell peppers, egg, bean sprouts, garlic
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Egg, Roasted Chicken Thigh
Call with allergy concerns