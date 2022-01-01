Garden salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve garden salad
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Garden Barnyard Salad
|$14.95
Choice of our wood-pit cooked pulled pork, boneless chicken, or grilled portobello mushroom. Served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and a choice of dressing.
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Garden Salad
|$8.95
Spring Mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and croutons
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Large Garden Salad
|$10.50