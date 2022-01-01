Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Grille 3501 image

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche
More about Grille 3501

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Short Ribs

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Scallops

Burritos

Turkey Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston