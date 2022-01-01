Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve home fries

Consumer pic

 

Americus Hotel

555 Hamilton st, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HOME FRIES$3.00
More about Americus Hotel
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg, Meat & Ch. on Brioche w/ HF$7.99
Home Fries$2.99
Home Fries$2.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Muffins

Gnocchi

Chicken Fried Steaks

Salmon Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Taco Salad

Pad Thai

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston