Hummus in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve hummus
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Hummus
|$6.00
Hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, parsley, cucumbers
|Hummus
|$5.00
Vegan.. Served with Pita Bread
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Roasted Vegetable Hummus
|$10.00
House-made hummus with crudite and fresh pita
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$12.95
olives, feta, smoked paprika, carrots, cucumber, pita, infused olive oil
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Hummus Dip & Pita
|$10.00