Hummus in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve hummus

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$6.00
Hummus, tomato, lettuce, pickles, parsley, cucumbers
Hummus$5.00
Vegan.. Served with Pita Bread
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Vegetable Hummus$10.00
House-made hummus with crudite and fresh pita
More about The Sweet Spot
Item pic

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Hummus$12.95
olives, feta, smoked paprika, carrots, cucumber, pita, infused olive oil
More about The Shelby
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Dip & Pita$10.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, spinach , Hummus & Feta cheese in a whole wheat wrap.
More about Mo’s Eatery

