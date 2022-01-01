Mac and cheese in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|MAC 'N CHEESE OF THE MOMENT
|$15.00
|MAC 'N CHEESE
|$14.00
|SIDE OF MAC N' CHEESE
|$5.00
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown
|Iron Pig Skillet Mac'N Cheese
|$9.00
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Fusilli noodles, house-made cheese sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and mac crumbs
Buffalo chicken mac|4
BBQ pulled Pork mac|4
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Children's Mac n Cheese
|$5.00
Creamy cheddar and pasta. Can't go wrong!
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Kid's Shelby Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Campanelle pasta, fontina, mozzarella
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.95
Pipette pasta, fontina, mozzarella
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00