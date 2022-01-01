Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC 'N CHEESE OF THE MOMENT$15.00
MAC 'N CHEESE$14.00
SIDE OF MAC N' CHEESE$5.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co. image

 

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iron Pig Skillet Mac'N Cheese$9.00
More about Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Fusilli noodles, house-made cheese sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and mac crumbs
Buffalo chicken mac|4
BBQ pulled Pork mac|4
More about The Sweet Spot
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Children's Mac n Cheese$5.00
Creamy cheddar and pasta. Can't go wrong!
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Item pic

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Shelby Mac and Cheese$10.00
Campanelle pasta, fontina, mozzarella
Mac & Cheese$15.95
Pipette pasta, fontina, mozzarella
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac n Cheese Bites$7.50
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
Gnocchi Bacon Mac n' Cheese$19.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

