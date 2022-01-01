Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macaroni salad in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve macaroni salad

Item pic

 

Stuffed to the Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 oz Macaroni Salad$5.50
Macaroni, carrots, celery, onion, relish, and mayo
More about Stuffed to the Grills
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaroni Salad 2 Lbs$14.00
Minimum 2 lbs per order which accommodate 8 people. Elbow macaroni with carrots, hardboiled eggs, red peppers, mayo & spices.
Macaroni Salad$0.00
Elbow macaroni enveloped in a sweet creamy mustard dressing with celery, peppers, carrots, egg and onions.
More about Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

