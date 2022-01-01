Macaroni salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve macaroni salad
Stuffed to the Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|16 oz Macaroni Salad
|$5.50
Macaroni, carrots, celery, onion, relish, and mayo
Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Macaroni Salad 2 Lbs
|$14.00
Minimum 2 lbs per order which accommodate 8 people. Elbow macaroni with carrots, hardboiled eggs, red peppers, mayo & spices.
|Macaroni Salad
|$0.00
Elbow macaroni enveloped in a sweet creamy mustard dressing with celery, peppers, carrots, egg and onions.