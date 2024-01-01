Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Chopfin image

 

Chopfin - 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.95
Your choice of Flour or Corn tortillas (3 to each order). Blacked Broiled Mahi Mahi, Crunchy Slaw, Avocado, Topped with House Made Chili Lime Crema Sauce.
More about Chopfin - 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Steak Salad$12.49
A Grilled Mahi-mahi Steak with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mahi-mahi Grilled Steak platter$12.49
Flame grilled mahi mahi steak fillets served with steamed veggies and coleslaw.
More about Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!

