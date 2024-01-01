Mahi mahi in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Chopfin - 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
Chopfin - 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.95
Your choice of Flour or Corn tortillas (3 to each order). Blacked Broiled Mahi Mahi, Crunchy Slaw, Avocado, Topped with House Made Chili Lime Crema Sauce.
More about Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!
Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Steak Salad
|$12.49
A Grilled Mahi-mahi Steak with capers, served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Mahi-mahi Grilled Steak platter
|$12.49
Flame grilled mahi mahi steak fillets served with steamed veggies and coleslaw.