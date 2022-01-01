Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve mussels

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

Mussels Red$13.50
Mussels White$13.50
Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

Mussels$12.00
Steamed fresh mussels with lemongrass, basil leaves, shallots, white wine served with spicy sauce.
Seafood Fried (Shrimp, Scallop, Squid & Mussel)$20.00
Onion, scallion, egg, chili, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
