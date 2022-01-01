Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Noodle Soup
Allentown restaurants that serve noodle soup
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup for 2
$9.95
More about Hunan Springs
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
No reviews yet
Soba Noodle Soup
$12.00
shiitake broth, pickled mushroom,
scallions, snap peas, sesame vinaigrette
add tempura shrimp - 3 pieces +8
More about Notch
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Hummus
Taco Salad
Omelettes
Garlic Bread
Pretzels
Lasagna
Paninis
Coleslaw
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(846 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1310 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston