Paninis in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve paninis
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Garlic Chicken Panini
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Artichoke Heart, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
|Breakfast Panini
|$5.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
|Chicken Florentine Panini
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, onions, Spinach Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|panini-Cuban(pork,ham,swiss)
|$12.99
|panini-Turkey(swiss,bac,toma)
|$12.99
|Mozz/Spin/Tom/Pesto Panini
|$12.99
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Raisin Walnut Tuna Panini
|$11.50
|Italian Panini
|$11.50
|Cuban Chx Panini
|$11.50
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.49
Char-grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & mayo on a Ciabatta roll.
|Turkey Ranchero Panini
|$9.99
Smoked turkey with bacon, tomatoes, melted provolone & ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll.
|Balsamic Turkey Panini
|$9.49
Smoked turkey, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, melted mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll.