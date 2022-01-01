Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve paninis

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Panini$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Artichoke Heart, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
Breakfast Panini$5.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Chicken Florentine Panini$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, onions, Spinach Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper.
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
panini-Cuban(pork,ham,swiss)$12.99
panini-Turkey(swiss,bac,toma)$12.99
Mozz/Spin/Tom/Pesto Panini$12.99
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raisin Walnut Tuna Panini$11.50
Italian Panini$11.50
Cuban Chx Panini$11.50
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.49
Char-grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & mayo on a Ciabatta roll.
Turkey Ranchero Panini$9.99
Smoked turkey with bacon, tomatoes, melted provolone & ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll.
Balsamic Turkey Panini$9.49
Smoked turkey, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, melted mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll.
Item pic

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI$12.00
GRILLED SQUASH, ZUCCHINI, RED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPER AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH BABY GREENS AND A DRIZZLE OF VINAIGRETTE ON A HOUSE ROLL.
