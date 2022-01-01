Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve pasta salad

Stuffed to The Grills image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad of the day$3.00
Macaroni Salad
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad 2 Lbs$14.00
Minimum 2 lb per order which accommodate 8 people. Classic rotini noodles and a traditional blend of olive oil and spices combine to make this rotini pasta salad irresistible!
Pasta Salad
Classic rotini noodles and a traditional blend of olive oil and spices combine to make this rotini pasta salad irresistible!
More about Mo’s Eatery

