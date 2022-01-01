Pasta salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Pasta Salad of the day
|$3.00
Macaroni Salad
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Pasta Salad 2 Lbs
|$14.00
Minimum 2 lb per order which accommodate 8 people. Classic rotini noodles and a traditional blend of olive oil and spices combine to make this rotini pasta salad irresistible!
|Pasta Salad
Classic rotini noodles and a traditional blend of olive oil and spices combine to make this rotini pasta salad irresistible!