Rice bowls in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve rice bowls
Birriaholic
345 Hamilton Street, Allentown
|Rice Bowls
|$9.99
Build your own Rice Bowls!
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Rice Bowl (Beef)
|$23.00
Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, BOK choy, pickled jalapeno
|Rice Bowl (Tofu)
|$19.00
Kimchi, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, dippy egg, BOK choy, fried rice
|Rice Bowl (Shrimp)
|$22.00
Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, bok choy, pickled jalapenos.
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Bibimbap Rice Bowl
|$24.00
Traditional Korean Rice Bowl served with pork sausage, pork belly, pickled greens, kimchi, zucchini, grilled cucumbers, 60min egg, chili oil, agrodolce, fresh herbs
|Kimchi Rice Bowl
|$13.00
kim chi puree, egg, sesame seeds, mixed vegetables
|Coconut Rice Bowl
|$12.00
mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple