Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve rice bowls

Birriaholic image

 

Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowls$9.99
Build your own Rice Bowls!
More about Birriaholic
Item pic

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl (Beef)$23.00
Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, BOK choy, pickled jalapeno
Rice Bowl (Tofu)$19.00
Kimchi, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, dippy egg, BOK choy, fried rice
Rice Bowl (Shrimp)$22.00
Fried rice, kimchi, cilantro, dippy egg, bok choy, pickled jalapenos.
More about The Shelby
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bibimbap Rice Bowl$24.00
Traditional Korean Rice Bowl served with pork sausage, pork belly, pickled greens, kimchi, zucchini, grilled cucumbers, 60min egg, chili oil, agrodolce, fresh herbs
Kimchi Rice Bowl$13.00
kim chi puree, egg, sesame seeds, mixed vegetables
Coconut Rice Bowl$12.00
mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple
More about Notch

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Cappuccino

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Sliders

Flatbread Pizza

Cookies

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston