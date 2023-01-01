Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Rice Pudding
Allentown restaurants that serve rice pudding
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Pudding - Rice
$0.00
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Stuffed to the Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
No reviews yet
8 oz Rice Pudding
$3.50
More about Stuffed to the Grills
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Fish And Chips
Corn Chowder
Po Boy
Pork Chops
Fruit Salad
Avocado Salad
Snapper
Fish Sandwiches
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1065 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(804 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(424 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston