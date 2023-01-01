Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Risotto
Allentown restaurants that serve risotto
Pennsylvania Rye Company
536 Hamilton st, Allentown
No reviews yet
Shitaki Risotto SP
$15.00
Parmesan
More about Pennsylvania Rye Company
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
No reviews yet
Portobello Risotto
$35.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
