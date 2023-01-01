Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Hops at the Paddock image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
NY Strip Caprese$29.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Consumer pic

 

Tavola - Downtown Allentown Market -

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich - Small$7.00
Roast beef, provolone, red onion, roasted tomato, horseradish mayo
Roast Beef Sandwich - Long$12.00
Roast beef, provolone, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, horseradish mayo
More about Tavola - Downtown Allentown Market -

