Scallops in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve scallops
More about Hunan Springs
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|🌶 Scallops with Garlic Sauce
|$21.95
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce. Served with side of white rice.
|Scallops with Black bean Sauce
|$21.95
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions. snow peas, mushrooms, and baby corn in a black bean sauce. Served with a side of white rice.
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Broiled Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops
|$19.99
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Crispy Lobster And Scallops
|$47.00
More about Notch
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Ginger Glazed Scallops
|$35.00
Coconut Fried Rice, Pineapple, Green Apples, Carrot Salad, Sesame Agrodolce, Tempura Pearls