Scallops in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve scallops

Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
🌶 Scallops with Garlic Sauce$21.95
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce. Served with side of white rice.
Scallops with Black bean Sauce$21.95
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions. snow peas, mushrooms, and baby corn in a black bean sauce. Served with a side of white rice.
More about Hunan Springs
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops$19.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Lobster And Scallops$47.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Glazed Scallops$35.00
Coconut Fried Rice, Pineapple, Green Apples, Carrot Salad, Sesame Agrodolce, Tempura Pearls
More about Notch
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Fried (Shrimp, Scallop, Squid & Mussel)$20.00
Onion, scallion, egg, chili, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

