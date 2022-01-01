Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve seafood salad

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Seafood Salad$17.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Salad$23.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Reuben

Gnocchi

Mussels

Funnel Cake

Calamari

Chicken Fried Rice

American Subs

Burritos

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston