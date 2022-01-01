Shawarma in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Shawarma
|$9.50
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley, onion on pita bread
More about Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market
Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market
27 North 7th Street, Allentown
|Shawarma Nachos
|$12.00
pita chips topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese tehini and veggies
|Shawarma fries
|$12.00
fries topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese, tehini and veggies
|Steak Shawarma bowl
|$12.00