Shawarma in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve shawarma

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma$9.50
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley, onion on pita bread
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Nachos$12.00
pita chips topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese tehini and veggies
Shawarma fries$12.00
fries topped with your choice of chicken or steak shawarma topped with feta cheese, tehini and veggies
Steak Shawarma bowl$12.00
More about Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market

