Shrimp rolls in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

Shrimp Roll$2.50
Item pic

 

Honmono Sushi - Downtown Allentown Market

27 N 7th Street, Allentown

Shrimp Avocado Roll$6.00
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura , Cucumber ,avocado, lettuce
