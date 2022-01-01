Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Allentown restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$10.99
Bugs Bunny (Spaghetti & Meatballs)
$8.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$7.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$19.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
