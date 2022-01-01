Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

Takeout
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Soul Soup - Allentown Farmers Market image

 

Soul Soup

1825 Chew Street, Allentown

TakeoutFast Pay
8 oz Spinach and Artichoke Dip (GF)$4.72
16 oz Spinach and Artichoke Dip (GF)$8.49
