Spinach and artichoke dip in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Allentown restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
No reviews yet
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
$11.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Soul Soup
1825 Chew Street, Allentown
No reviews yet
8 oz Spinach and Artichoke Dip (GF)
$4.72
16 oz Spinach and Artichoke Dip (GF)
$8.49
More about Soul Soup
