Sweet potato fries in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$1.85
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Caramel Sugared Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
More about Mo’s Eatery

