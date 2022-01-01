Tacos in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve tacos
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Waffle Taco
|$4.72
Birriaholic
345 Hamilton Street, Allentown
|Birria Taco combo
|$14.99
Three Birria Tacos with your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions, and cilantro. Includes a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce!
|Single Birria Taco
|$4.00
1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro!
**DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$22.00
Three flour tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, blackened shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, remoulade and shredded lettuce
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Taco Salad
|$6.02
Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime dressing. Any protein can be added for $2.21.
|Kids Ground Beef Taco
|$5.30
One soft flour taco with ground beef, cheese, and lettuce
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Taco seasoned Plant Based Protein on a bed of lettuce, black bean and corn mixture, tomatoes, avocado in a formed tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)
|$13.99
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|DIY Sushi Tacos (3)
|$13.95
Create Your Own Sushi Tacos, Choose 3 proteins, 2 toppings per taco, 1 crunch per taco, 1 sauce per taco
|The HighLife Sushi Tacos (3)
|$16.95
3 street tacos choice of crab or lobster in any combination of 3. Choice of 2 toppings, 1 Crunch, 1 Sauce per Taco
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Taco Pizza
|$23.00