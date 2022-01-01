Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Taco$4.72
More about The Udder Bar
Birriaholic image

 

Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Taco combo$14.99
Three Birria Tacos with your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions, and cilantro. Includes a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce!
Single Birria Taco$4.00
1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro!
**DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**
More about Birriaholic
The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Three flour tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, blackened shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, remoulade and shredded lettuce
More about The Sweet Spot
Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Taco Salad$6.02
Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime dressing. Any protein can be added for $2.21.
Kids Ground Beef Taco$5.30
One soft flour taco with ground beef, cheese, and lettuce
More about Cali Burrito
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Taco seasoned Plant Based Protein on a bed of lettuce, black bean and corn mixture, tomatoes, avocado in a formed tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)$13.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DIY Sushi Tacos (3)$13.95
Create Your Own Sushi Tacos, Choose 3 proteins, 2 toppings per taco, 1 crunch per taco, 1 sauce per taco
The HighLife Sushi Tacos (3)$16.95
3 street tacos choice of crab or lobster in any combination of 3. Choice of 2 toppings, 1 Crunch, 1 Sauce per Taco
More about Chopfin
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Pizza$23.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FOUNDATION TACOS$11.00
THREE SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RANCH AND COTIJA CHEESE. CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF, PULLED PORK, BEEF BRISKET OR SHRIMP.
More about Foundation Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Greek Salad

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Apple Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Sundaes

French Fries

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston