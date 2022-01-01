Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai tea in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Thai Tea
Allentown restaurants that serve thai tea
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
No reviews yet
Thai Tea Brownie Sundae
$11.00
Black Tea Brownie, Housemade Thai Tea Ice Cream, Tapioca Pearls, Spiced Chocolate Sauce
More about Notch
Thai Avenue Restaurant
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
No reviews yet
Thai iced Tea
$5.50
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant
