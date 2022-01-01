Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Brownie Sundae$11.00
Black Tea Brownie, Housemade Thai Tea Ice Cream, Tapioca Pearls, Spiced Chocolate Sauce
More about Notch
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai iced Tea$5.50
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Cheesecake

Margherita Pizza

Tacos

Chicken Salad

French Toast

Tuna Salad

Ravioli

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston