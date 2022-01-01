Turkey bacon in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Turkey & Bacon Club
|$9.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Turkey Bacon melt
|$9.50
Grilled turkey, melted american cheese, bacon, and mayo pressed on an artisan roll.
|Turkey Bacon
|$9.50
Sliced turkey, american cheese, bacon, and mayo on an artisan roll.
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.95
House roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, Lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.