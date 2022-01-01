Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Club$9.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Turkey Bacon melt image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon melt$9.50
Grilled turkey, melted american cheese, bacon, and mayo pressed on an artisan roll.
Turkey Bacon$9.50
Sliced turkey, american cheese, bacon, and mayo on an artisan roll.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.95
House roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, Lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
More about Stuffed to The Grills

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Garden Salad

Spaghetti

Penne

Cannolis

Tortellini

Pudding

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston