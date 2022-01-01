Turkey wraps in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.95
House roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, Lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
|Chipotle Turkey Wrap
|$10.95
Roast Turkey, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a 12" flour tortilla wrap.
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Turkey Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Turkey Caprese Wrap
|$9.49
Smoked Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella cheese & Basil Pesto in a Spinach wrap.
|Cracked Pepper Turkey Wrap
|$9.49
Cracked pepper turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, swiss, peppercorn parmesan dressing in a tomato wrap.
|Smoked Turkey-Sundried Tomato Wrap
|$9.49
Smoked turkey, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto mayo in a wrap.