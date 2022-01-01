Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.95
House roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, Lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
Chipotle Turkey Wrap$10.95
Roast Turkey, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a 12" flour tortilla wrap.
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Ranch Wrap$10.99
Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Caprese Wrap$9.49
Smoked Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella cheese & Basil Pesto in a Spinach wrap.
Cracked Pepper Turkey Wrap$9.49
Cracked pepper turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, swiss, peppercorn parmesan dressing in a tomato wrap.
Smoked Turkey-Sundried Tomato Wrap$9.49
Smoked turkey, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto mayo in a wrap.
