Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve walnut salad

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE WALNUT SALAD$0.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raisin Walnut Tuna Salad$15.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Steak Sandwiches

Tarts

Baklava

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pizza

Nachos

Tacos

Mussels

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1575 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston