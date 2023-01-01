Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Walnut salad in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Walnut Salad
Allentown restaurants that serve walnut salad
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
No reviews yet
APPLE WALNUT SALAD
$0.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
No reviews yet
Raisin Walnut Tuna Salad
$15.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
