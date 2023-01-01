Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wedge salad in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Wedge Salad
Allentown restaurants that serve wedge salad
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Romaine- Wedge salad
$10.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
Avg 4.8
(4989 reviews)
Side Wedge Salad
$8.00
More about The Shelby
