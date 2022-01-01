Go
Allentown Pizza

Allentown is a family owned and operated local pizzeria located on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Allen St. Our family recipe is unlike anyone else's. Serving pizza to salads to subs with daily specials available. Make sure to text us to receive deals!
We serve meat eaters, vegan and vegetarians! We have meals for everyone. We have hand tossed pizza, crispy chicken wings and hot subs. We offer specials on Wednesday nights for you and your family.
We also have mini, family and party pak items which includes one of our signature pizzas with flavored wings of choice. Our dough is made fresh daily with no added chemicals or preservatives.

94 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
