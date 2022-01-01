Allentown Pizza
Allentown is a family owned and operated local pizzeria located on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Allen St. Our family recipe is unlike anyone else's. Serving pizza to salads to subs with daily specials available. Make sure to text us to receive deals!
We serve meat eaters, vegan and vegetarians! We have meals for everyone. We have hand tossed pizza, crispy chicken wings and hot subs. We offer specials on Wednesday nights for you and your family.
We also have mini, family and party pak items which includes one of our signature pizzas with flavored wings of choice. Our dough is made fresh daily with no added chemicals or preservatives.
94 Elmwood Avenue
Location
94 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Griddle & Greens
Griddle & Greens serves a vast selection of griddled sandwiches and freshly-built salads along with an assortment of soups, sides and house-brewed sweet teas. Only the finest ingredients will suffice.
We slow roast our signature meats on site and procure the freshest produce locally available. Our breads, cheeses and cured meats are sourced from some of Western New York’s most highly acclaimed culinary artisans.
Towne Restaurant
Cuisine - Greek/American
Serving breakfast, lunch, & dinner
Walk-Ins Welcome
Take Out Available
Located in Historic Allentown, walking distance from the Buffalo Medical Corridor
Chris NY Sandwich Co
Generous servings made with the freshest bread and quality ingredients