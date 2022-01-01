Go
Alley Cat Cafe

A groovy little restaurant and coffee shop in the heart of downtown Pontiac serving all coffee drinks, beer, wine, alcohol, sliders, tacos, sandwiches, soups, salads, sweets & more

31 North Saginaw • $

Avg 4.7 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

ChickenTacos$8.00
Magic Chai
with Honey
Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar with Romain, Croutons, Red Onion & Parmesan
Dirty Chai
with Espresso
Papas Bravas$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Restroom
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

31 North Saginaw

Pontiac MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
