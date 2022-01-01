The Alley on Main
Scratch made restaurant in downtown Murfressboro, catering available!
STEAKS
223 W Main Street • $$
223 W Main Street
Murfreesboro TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
