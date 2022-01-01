Alley Taps
Come in and enjoy!
162 Printers Alley
Location
162 Printers Alley
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Assembly Food Hall
Infobooth
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
Brugada inc
The word ‘brugada’ refers to any condition that causes a disruption of the heart’s normal rhythm, which is why our goal at Brugada Bar & Lounge is to cause exactly that kind of a reaction. From the moment you step inside our doors, your heart is up for an extraordinary experience. And if you ask us, a good mix of chef-curated entrees, classic cocktails, live music, and frenetic dance energy is exactly what the doctor ordered.
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Come in and enjoy!