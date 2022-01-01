Alliance restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Greek
Greek
A-Town Burgers & Brews image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A-Town Burgers & Brews

1975 W State St, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.29
Our chicken is marinated for 24 hrs so it will be moist and tender. Crisp lettuce, crispy bacon, vine ripe tomato, ranch sauce, served on a grilled pretzel bun. Get it grilled or hand battered. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Build Your Own$7.49
Our Custom blend steak burger has brisket, chuck & short rib. The Works burger is a 1/2 lb served on a grilled bun of your choice, topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and red onion. Don't forget to add your sauces and cheese to this favorite. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Sliders
These 2 sliders are just the right size for that appetite THAT SAYS MAYBE A 1/2 LB MIGHT BE TO MUCH. Our custom blend burgers are served on 2 grilled slider buns topped off with crisp lettuce and tomatoes. Fell fee to add additional toppings and sauces of your choice. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Papa Gyros image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Papa Gyros

320 W. State Street, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Authentic Gyro$6.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Philly Gyro$7.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Gyro Grecian Salad Large$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
A-Town Burgers and Brews- Food Truck

1985 W State St, Alliance

No reviews yet
