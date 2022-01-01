Cheeseburgers in Alliance
Alliance restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about A-Town Burgers & Brews
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A-Town Burgers & Brews
1975 W State St, Alliance
|Cheeseburger Salad
|$13.99
What else would be on this salad? we have shredded lettuce, diced red onion, diced pickles, drizzled with ketchup, mustard and topped off with chopped up flame broiled 1/2 lb custom blend burger topped off with our famous fresh cut fair fries. choose your dressing of your choice. We recommend thousand island or ranch dressing.
More about Papa Gyros
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Papa Gyros
320 W. State Street, Alliance
|Kids Cheeseburger and Fries
|$5.49
Ground beef patty with american cheese. Served with french fries.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/3 lb. ground beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and French fries with your choice of cheese, american, provolone, feta