Chicken salad in Alliance

A-Town Burgers & Brews
1975 W State St, Alliance
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Our southwest burger inspired us to create a south west salad. this comes on a bed of shredded lettuce, our house made Black bean corn salsa fresh vine ripen tomatoes, house made flour tortillas drizzled with Jalapeno ranch dressing topped off with fried or grilled chicken.
|Asparagus Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
|$13.99
Our chicken is marinated for 24 hrs so it will be moist and tender. Get it grilled fried on top of spring mix salad, asparagus, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries and sliced almonds dressed with our house strawberry balsamic vinaigrette.
Papa Gyros
320 W. State Street, Alliance
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread