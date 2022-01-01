Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Alliance

Alliance restaurants
Alliance restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A-Town Burgers & Brews

1975 W State St, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
SW Chicken Salad$13.99
Our southwest burger inspired us to create a south west salad. this comes on a bed of shredded lettuce, our house made Black bean corn salsa fresh vine ripen tomatoes, house made flour tortillas drizzled with Jalapeno ranch dressing topped off with fried or grilled chicken.
Asparagus Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$13.99
Our chicken is marinated for 24 hrs so it will be moist and tender. Get it grilled fried on top of spring mix salad, asparagus, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries and sliced almonds dressed with our house strawberry balsamic vinaigrette.
More about A-Town Burgers & Brews
Chicken Grecian Salad image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Papa Gyros

320 W. State Street, Alliance

Avg 4.6 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros

